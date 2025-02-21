The latest dilemma facing finance chiefs: What to tell investors about tariffs

“We felt providing guidance was important for us," said CFO Matt Field. “But we did want to caveat it saying, ‘There are a lot of moving pieces here,’ and we did provide qualitative color around the fact that much of our products are built in the U.S., sourced in the U.S.," he said, noting that a task force is working to mitigate any effects from the potential tariffs. Oshkosh hasn’t disclosed specifics on the possible impacts.