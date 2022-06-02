The logic behind Sebi’s location curbs on brokers

The immediate reason seems to be the Axis Mutual Fund front-running scandal, in which some fund managers were found to have shared trade information with outside brokers who used it to trade and make illicit profits. The Securities and Exchange Board of India, which has raided 16 entities in relation with the case, has found that the violation happened at a time the fund managers were working from home with little surveillance. This has forced the regulator’s hand in asking traders who typically trade in bulk to work from office or branch office terminals that are registered and monitored by stock exchanges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}