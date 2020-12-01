The market expects that everything will be awesome

Rarely have investors had better reason to be optimistic. Vaccines are imminent, the economy’s doing well and money has never been cheaper.

After an awful year, things are finally looking up.

The trouble is that investing involves not just predicting the future—golden!—but comparing it to what is already priced in. If everyone already expects everything to be great, and it turns out that way, there is no particular reason for asset prices to change.

And at the moment, it seems that everyone already expects everything to be really fantastic.

Start with the stock market. Monday’s decline only partially reversed November’s huge gains for the beaten-up stocks that were victims of lockdowns, while mutual funds are no longer sitting on big piles of cash.

Sentiment has flipped from bearish to bullish: At the start of October 43% of those taking part in the self-selecting American Association of Individual Investors survey were bearish, and 26% bullish. Now, 47% are bullish and 27% bearish.

Investor newsletters are reflecting the zeitgeist, with Investors Intelligence’s long-running survey finding almost two-thirds are bullish, the most since January 2018—just before volatility exploded and stocks fell sharply.

Just how little skewed the outlook is shows up in options markets, where the use of put options to protect against equity losses is heavily outweighed by the call options that make money when the market rises. The ratio of the two is among the lowest levels since the dot-com bubble of 2000, as worries about a selloff recede.

This reflects big improvements expected in profits. Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly upgrading their outlooks, with two-thirds of changed forecasts for S&P 500 member companies over the past four weeks being upgrades. The proportion was slightly higher in the summer as analysts marked back up forecasts that had been slashed in March, but otherwise is the highest since the bullishness of January 2018.

Everything is awesome. Again.

Credit markets are telling a similar story. The fear that dominated in March has given way to greed, and even the junkiest of junk bonds are priced for a decent recovery. U.S. corporate bonds rated CCC offer a yield pickup, or spread, above safe Treasurys that is lower than before the pandemic; investors think that most of those companies that are going to go bust already have.

Broader measures of junk bonds still have spreads above where they started the year, but are already back to where they stood in the summer of last year. The vast extra debt piled on this year doesn’t seem to bother investors.

None of this means markets are bound to fall a lot. Sentiment can always get more positive; no matter how extended prices are, they can always become more stretched. And the stocks that have been rising the most in the past few weeks—banks, travel and oil companies particularly—are in the main still well below where they were before the pandemic.

Even when optimism seemed very high in the past, its waning sometimes brought merely a period of market consolidation rather than a big fall. That might be all that happened in Monday’s pullback, when the biggest gainers in November tended to become the biggest fallers on the day, and vice versa.

But the more everyone expects really good news, the harder it becomes to beat expectations. Markets aren’t quite priced for perfection, but they are leaving little margin for safety.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

