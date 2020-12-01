The market expects that everything will be awesome

The market expects that everything will be awesome2 min read . 01:24 PM IST
- Optimism is high, but investing also involves comparing the future with what’s priced in
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rarely have investors had better reason to be optimistic. Vaccines are imminent, the economy’s doing well and money has never been cheaper.
After an awful year, things are finally looking up.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.