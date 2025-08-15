The market looks shaky. Put options can protect you, Goldman says.
Summary
Markets’ relative calm means put options are fairly inexpensive.
The stock market keeps climbing, seemingly impervious to a fragile U.S. economy, so investors may want to hedge their portfolios against a selloff. Put options may be an attractive way to do it, according to Goldman Sachs.
