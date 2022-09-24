The market still isn’t priced for a proper recession4 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 09:12 AM IST
Markets are doing what they always do, hoping against hope that there’s no recession, or at least a very mild one, right up to the last minute
Markets are doing what they always do, hoping against hope that there’s no recession, or at least a very mild one, right up to the last minute
Listen to this article
The stock market is almost always late to wake up to the threat of recession, but it’s increasingly hard to miss the warnings from the Federal Reserve. Not only might there be a recession, but the Fed has no intention of stepping in to save investors this time.