The market still isn’t priced for a proper recession

It’s also hard to price a recession when there’s so much money sloshing around and the jobs market is so strong. Pandemic-era savings are being used up but are still high. There are almost two job vacancies for every job seeker, and despite the drumbeat of bigcompaniescutting back staff, last week initial jobless claims hit their lowest level since 1969, when not adjusted for seasonality. Those paid hourly who switched job got a median pay rise of 8.4% annualized in the three months to August, according to the Atlanta Fed, the highest since its data started in 1997 and higher than the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.