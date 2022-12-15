The markets don’t believe the Fed
Investors think the central bank will start cutting sharply next year. That’s a problem.
The Federal Reserve has a credibility problem. It wants markets to believe that it will keep raising rates, that they will peak above 5% and that it will then hold them there until at least the end of next year. But investors flatly refuse to accept the third.
Fed officials can argue that two out of three ain’t bad, as Meat Loaf sang. But the failure to convince Wall Street is undermining the Fed’s tight-money policy. The 30-year mortgage rate has pulled back from a peak above 7.1% to below 6.5% in less than two months, and financial conditions overall are as loose as they were at the start of June, according to a Chicago Fed measure.
Making things worse for the Fed’s attempts to squeeze inflation is that investors think rates will be cut not only earlier but also much faster than policy makers say. If the markets are correct, interest rates will drop almost 2 percentage points by the end of 2024 from a peak next summer.
The Fed pushed back on Wednesday, raising its estimate of the peak rate and suggesting post-peak cuts would be slower, which hit stocks and briefly pushed up Treasury yields. But the markets are still far from agreeing with policy makers.
There are two ways that investors could be right to fight the Fed. The good way is that inflation goes away by itself, a hope bolstered by this week’s inflation figures. The Fed would, as Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, need to see substantially more evidence that inflation is falling before it relaxes its guard. But by the middle of next year if inflation stays down the Fed would surely accept that it no longer needs such high rates, a scenario good for both bonds, as yields fall, and stocks.
The bad way is that higher rates and the delayed effect of this year’s rapid tightening plunge the economy into a deep recession, threatening too-low inflation and forcing the Fed to cut. Bonds win, but stocks would suffer.
For now, investors think inflation will go away by itself and a deep recession will be avoided, as shown by the big rebound in share prices and the drop in the extra yield required to buy junk bonds in the past two months.
The scale of rate cuts being anticipated is huge. The 2 percentage points or so of rate cuts being priced into futures markets for the 18 months after they are expected to peak next summer are of a scale usually only seen in recession. Outside recession, bigger cuts in such a short period happened only once since 1973, in the soft landing of 1984-86.
This shows up in bond markets as a deeply inverted yield curve, with Treasurys maturing further in the future having lower yields. The 10-year yield is currently the furthest below the two year since 1981, and likewise along the curve even including the gap between the three-year and two-year yields. A long and deep rate-cutting cycle is expected.
Why isn’t the Fed believed? Partly it is the fundamentals. Consumer prices actually fell 0.1% in November from October, before the magic of seasonal adjustment, the biggest drop since April 2020, when the economy was locked down. Strip out the cost of shelter and they fell even with seasonal adjustment (ignoring rent makes some sense since the way rent inflation is calculated means it is driven mostly by the slow pass-through of past increases, not the latest moves in rents, which are falling).
But partly it is also credibility. The Fed wants the markets to deliver tighter policy—higher bond yields and so higher rates for longer-term borrowing—while it slows the pace of overnight rate rises and talks of a peak just 0.5 to 0.75 percentage point above where it now stands.
It makes sense to believe what the Fed says about the short term. But for the longer term the Fed wants the market to do its work for it, giving policy makers the option to change their minds without embarrassment if the central bank turns out to be wrong about inflation. There’s genuine uncertainty, and the Fed is only giving forward guidance, not a firm commitment, to keep rates higher for longer. The path of inflation is unclear; even investors, given to overreaction, think there’s a 35% chance it stays above 3% for the next five years, according to calculations from options markets by the Minneapolis Fed. On top of this, the Fed itself has been atrocious at forecasting its own longer-run policy.
Investors ought to be uncertain. The labor market has cooled a little, but only from white-hot to red-hot, and wages are still rising far faster than is compatible with the Fed’s 2% inflation target. True, prices are falling rapidly for things such as used cars that went up a lot due to pandemic demand, supply-chain problems and stimulus, and the worries about wages feeding through into services prices didn’t show up, for the second month in a row. But inflation of the median item didn’t drop, according to a Cleveland Fed gauge, and inflation expectations, while down, remain elevated.
The run-up in stocks, bond prices and credit recently rests on the triple assumption that inflation will recede, that the Fed is wrong about needing to keep rates high to control inflation and that it will realize in time that it doesn’t need to force a recession. If the market is mistaken on any of the three, the rally should reverse.