The markets don’t believe the Fed

It makes sense to believe what the Fed says about the short term. But for the longer term the Fed wants the market to do its work for it, giving policy makers the option to change their minds without embarrassment if the central bank turns out to be wrong about inflation. There’s genuine uncertainty, and the Fed is only giving forward guidance, not a firm commitment, to keep rates higher for longer. The path of inflation is unclear; even investors, given to overreaction, think there’s a 35% chance it stays above 3% for the next five years, according to calculations from options markets by the Minneapolis Fed. On top of this, the Fed itself has been atrocious at forecasting its own longer-run policy.