The moment for small-cap stocks might already be over

Shares of smaller companies looked as though they were finally about to shine. Then 2024 happened.
The Russell 2000, an index of small and midsize companies, has tumbled 4.1% in the new year, lagging behind the S&P 500’s gain of 1.5%. That is its widest underperformance on record relative to the benchmark index to start a year through Jan. 19, Dow Jones Market Data show.
For most of 2023, small stocks were plagued by recession worries and higher interest rates, because they are especially sensitive to the economy and tend to be hurt more by rising borrowing costs.
Then, late in the year, they emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the growing optimism that the Federal Reserve would pull off a soft landing and start cutting rates soon.
The new year has been a reality check for those expectations. Hotter-than-expected economic data have forced investors to push back their expectations on when rate cuts could start. That has raised questions about whether small-caps’ gains are sustainable.
“When you get nervous, people tend to go to, and hold on to, the names that they know and think of as the biggest and the best," said Brent Lium, portfolio manager at Crossmark Global Investments.
The S&P 500 on Friday rose 1.2% to hit a record for the first time in about two years. The small-cap index is still clinging to a slight lead over larger stocks since its recent Oct. 27 low. The Russell 2000 has gained 19%, outperforming the S&P 500’s gain of 18%.
Among the biggest contributors to the small-cap index’s advance have been companies in the consumer-discretionary sector. Shares of cosmetic company e.l.f. Beauty have added 54%, retailer Abercrombie & Fitch has jumped 72% and the language-learning app Duolingo has climbed 36%, FTSE Russell data show.
Some small-stocks enthusiasts are hopeful the gains can continue. For the first time since June 2021, a greater share of fund managers expect large-caps will gain less than small-caps in the next 12 months, according to the latest Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey.
The iShares Russell 2000 exchange-traded fund, which has about $62 billion in assets under management, logged a record $7.28 billion in net inflows during December, according to Dow Jones Market Data going back to June 2000.
Some investors think earnings could drive the next leg higher for small-caps. Analysts expect earnings growth among companies in the Russell 2000 to rebound to 28.2% in 2024, after an expected decline of 11.2% for 2023.
“They’ve generally been beating expectations by pretty wide margins as the economy is better," said Steven DeSanctis, small and midcap equity strategist at Jefferies.
Investors pay close attention to the performance of smaller stocks because it offers signals about the health of the U.S. economy. Smaller companies typically outperform coming out of a recession. They rallied briefly in late 2020 after Covid-19 vaccines boosted hopes about an economic recovery. But that momentum didn’t last long.
Some investors are hopeful that this time is different. One reason for their optimism: Small-caps are relatively cheap. Companies in the Russell 2000 are trading at 15.2 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, which is below the 10-year average of 16.7, according to FTSE Russell. The large-cap index’s multiple is 19.6.
Plus, a bad start to the year doesn’t necessarily mean declines over the rest of the year. When the Russell 2000 started the year with a decline of at least 4%, its median performance for the remainder of the year was a gain of 26.1% with increases six out of seven times, when excluding 2008, Bespoke Investment Group data back to 1979 show.
Aoifinn Devitt, chief investment officer at London CIV, which manages local government pensions, said she doesn’t think large-caps can continue to outperform small-caps: “Valuations of tech stocks suggest that growth is due to have a pullback."
Alana Pipe contributed to this article.
Write to Hardika Singh at hardika.singh@wsj.com