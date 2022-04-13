The social media stock tips and their danger

“Social media is full of instances of how certain stocks are sold on behalf of the investment relations teams of the said companies. The stocks are hard sold through webinars, YouTube, WhatsApp, non-stop tweeting and Telegram channels," Shyam Sekhar, chief ideator and founder of iThought, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm, said. “These are all virtual marketing tools used to create a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) among investors. There are many instances where investors have been caught in this trap. They end up investing at peak valuation of manipulated stocks and end up losing as much as 25%-30% of the money invested," he added.

