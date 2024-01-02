The Musk factor driving the Vodafone Idea stock
Summary
Vodafone Idea Ltd’s stock rose to a 52-week high on New Year’s Day to ₹18.42, amid news reports claiming that the government could sell its 33% stake in Vodafone Idea to tech-billionaire Elon Musk and his satellite internet venture Starlink collaborating with the carrier. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) sought a clarification from India’s third-largest telecom service provider on the development.