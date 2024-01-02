The Musk factor driving the Vodafone Idea stock

Vodafone Idea chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra said in the earnings call in October that promoters’ commitment to put in an additional ₹2,000 crore stood as is, and would come in alongside investments from external investors. He also said that the company was in discussions with three parties for external investment, which was expected by 2023-end. While the stated deadline has lapsed, fresh funding from promoters has not come in as well.