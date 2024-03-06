The new Indian textile boom: 3 stocks for your watchlist
Summary
- Which textile stocks look good in a competitive sector? Find out.
For India's textile industry, 26 February was a big day, marking a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Bharat Tex Expo at Bharat Mandapam (IECC) in the national capital by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The expo, celebrated as the world's largest textile event, attracted over 3,000 exhibitors, 3,000 buyers, and 40,000 visitors from more than 100 countries.