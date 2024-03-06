The new Indian textile boom: 3 stocks for your watchlist

The government has played a vital role in this growth through various policies, incentives, and regulations aimed at attracting investments, enhancing skill development, and strengthening infrastructure. Initiatives like the PM MITRA scheme and the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme have been instrumental in promoting the sector's development. Last year 64 companies were shortlisted as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme with a proposed total investment of almost ₹200 billion and a projected turnover of ₹2 trillion.