The new stock influencers have huge—and devoted—followings

Today’s gurus aren’t defined by Wall Street bona fides. (Ms. Wood, who cut her teeth at firms like the Capital Group and Jennison Associates, is an exception.) Many of today’s influencers have appealed to their followers precisely because of their irreverence and disdain for financial-industry norms. Their followers often profess they couldn’t care less about the depth of analysis behind a trade. If their icon is buying something, they will throw money at it, too.