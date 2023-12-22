The newest get rich quick trade: Indian stocks

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index is around 16% higher this year and hit an all-time high this month. The surge encouraged investors to open more than 11 million new accounts with the National Stock Exchange of India in 2023 through the end of August, and has led to record flows into mutual funds that buy stocks. The most popular play: subscribing for shares in new listings, which sometimes surge in value during the first few days of trading.

