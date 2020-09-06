The options-enhanced stock market money machine is going global

This isn’t the first time the WSB crowd has flexed its muscle in stocks and options. Before the spread of Covid-19 sent stocks spiraling into a bear market, speculative firms like Plug Power Inc., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Tesla were all the rage in the forum. In a 14-day span leading up to Feb. 20, Virgin Galactic’s daily call volume rose 30-fold as the price of the stock doubled. Plug Power call volume rose 20-fold in five days as the stock surged almost 30%. On average, more than 2 million Tesla calls traded a day in the 30 sessions leading up to mid-February -- a record -- as shares of the carmaker rallied 40% in less than a month.