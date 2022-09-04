The other doomsday scenario looming over markets

The other doomsday scenario looming over markets5 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 04:55 PM IST
A UK fund manager says the big worry isn’t inflation, it’s the Fed reversing quantitative easing
Think inflation is the biggest threat to your investments? Perhaps not: One fund manager that successfully navigated the past two major stock crashes is bracing for an awful end to the year because it fears the Federal Reserve’s quiet exit from bonds.