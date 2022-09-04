The other doomsday scenario looming over markets

QT is a bit different this time, the main reason that Ruffer is so fearful. Before we get into it, a quick reminder on central bank reserves for those who haven’t delved into the monetary system for a while. The Fed creates reserves as a special form of dollars that can only be held by banks and some similar firms, that they use to settle debts to each other. (The rest of us mostly use bank-created electronic money, plus physical dollars.) Since QE began, reserves have ballooned as the Fed created reserves to buy bonds from banks.

