The power of positive thinking returns to markets3 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 07:27 PM IST
It sounds mad to ignore reality and listen only to what you want to hear. But markets work like this for a good reason.
The ability of sentiment to influence the direction of markets was on full display this past week. Investors emerged from deep gloom and managed to find price-supporting rays of light even in clouded news.