The power of positive thinking returns to markets

The question is whether investors will continue to look on the bright side. The mood is still pretty down, so it’s possible that they will keep finding reasons to buy for a while. But for the run-up in prices—the Nasdaq is up 17% from its mid-June low; the S&P 500 up 14%—to be sustained it will take more than pure sentiment. Investors will need to be right, and the Fed wrong, about what the Fed will do next year.

