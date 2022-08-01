The power of positive thinking returns to markets
It sounds mad to ignore reality and listen only to what you want to hear. But markets work like this for a good reason.
The ability of sentiment to influence the direction of markets was on full display this past week. Investors emerged from deep gloom and managed to find price-supporting rays of light even in clouded news.
The most important was in the interpretation of comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday after the Fed lifted interest rates by 0.75 percentage point. Mr. Powell—finally—stopped offering guidance on what the Fed would do next, gave no reassurance that recession could be avoided and when asked about cuts next year pointed to last month’s forecast that rates would rise further in 2023.
The markets tuned all that out. All they heard was his acknowledgment that the economy seems to be slowing (although he questioned the accuracy of GDP data). Bond yields fell and the Nasdaq Composite soared 4%, its biggest one-day gain since the April 2020 pandemic rebound, as investors bet on even faster rate cuts next year than they already expected. Markets are fighting the Fed.
Investors were primed to look for good news, because they’d become so glum. The drumbeat of gloom this year drove down prices, but also meant that even-worse news was required to drive them down more. When everything looks grim, the slightest break in the clouds looks like a new day.
Something similar happened with Big Tech’s quarterly results the day before. Alphabet, nee Google, disappointed on both earnings and revenue, which usually leads to falls in the shares. Instead, investors focused on search-engine advertising, a rare bright spot in an otherwise bad report.
It wasn’t a very bright spot: Google advertising was just 0.9% ahead of forecasts. But that was enough for the shares to jump 5%. Investors had braced for even worse figures than Wall Street analysts, so it took little to please them. Microsoft disappointed on earnings and sales in every division, but investors ignored the report and concentrated on the upbeat outlook, and together that helped lift the entire market.
It sounds mad to ignore reality and listen only to what you want to hear. But markets work like this for a good reason: They care about what is new, not what they were already prepared for. And when investors are pessimistic, they are by definition expecting bad stuff.
Surveys suggest their mood has just begun to improve from a very depressed level reached last month. Bears still outnumber bulls, according to the American Association of Individual Investors. Worried fund managers were holding the highest level of cash since after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, according to a Bank of America survey earlier this month, and were even less willing to take risk than after Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
In the options markets the relative demand for “put" options to protect against falling prices is far higher than in the postpandemic boom, too, albeit somewhat less extreme than last month. Even Wall Street analysts have raced to downgrade earnings forecasts, after spending most of the year raising them.
The question is whether investors will continue to look on the bright side. The mood is still pretty down, so it’s possible that they will keep finding reasons to buy for a while. But for the run-up in prices—the Nasdaq is up 17% from its mid-June low; the S&P 500 up 14%—to be sustained it will take more than pure sentiment. Investors will need to be right, and the Fed wrong, about what the Fed will do next year.
That’s possible, as I wrote on Wednesday. There’s a narrow path that would be great for markets, where slumping global demand and repaired supply chains rapidly lower inflation, the Fed pivots to rate cuts in time to avoid a deep recession, and the current worries prove to be merely a mid-cycle slowdown.
I’m still hopeful that the current technical recession of two quarters of shrinking GDP won’t turn into a deeper problem, but I’m far from convinced that a timely Fed pivot is the most likely outcome. What I’m pretty sure about is that, without a soft landing, the recent sentiment-driven rally will peter out and look like just another dead cat bounce, destined to thud back to earth.