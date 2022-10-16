The PPF test for stock market returns

Now let’s consider 12 April 1992, when the BSE Sensex reached its then peak of 4,467 points. This was around the time when Harshad Mehta was playing pied piper and drawing retail investors into stocks by the droves. The stock market returns between then and now amount to 8.8% per year. Given that the Sensex does not account for dividends paid by companies, we can safely say that the overall return would work out to around 10% per year. In comparison, the return on PPF between then and now also works out to 10% per year. Clearly, if you are the kind who tends to invest in stocks only around the time they peak, you are much better off investing in the PPF.