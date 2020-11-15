The pros and cons of investing global

There are two principal routes in which Indian residents can invest outside the country. The first is via mutual funds. This is a relatively simple, low-cost option geared towards the small-ticket investor. These mutual funds are denominated in rupees and work just like any domestic mutual fund in terms of investment and redemption. Their taxation is also the same as debt funds in India, meaning that anyone who holds for more than 3 years gets taxed at 20% along with the benefit of indexation.