The random path to stock-market riches

Heard’s columnists won’t be going into the fund-management business because we can’t claim that it was “all in the wrist." A few blowout years have been plenty, though, for mutual-fund aces including Cathie Wood or Bill Miller, who later stumbled. The fund management’s dirty secret is that investors’ actual dollar returns are even worse than active funds’ stated returns which, on average, trail behind simple index funds. Especially in the case of stars, money tends to rush in near a peak and then leaves once the bloom has come off the rose, crystallizing losses.