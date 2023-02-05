The retreat of the amateur investors

He decided to move to Las Vegas and began to work at an Italian deli and restaurant on the outskirts of town. He says he has also picked up short-term gigs and started selling timeshares. He is going on other job interviews, too, while documenting his new life on TikTok under the alias “OGTraderTV." When one of his TikTok followers learned about his cash crunch, Mr. Ghias says he was offered a free stay at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}