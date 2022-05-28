The rise of India's drone industry - 5 stocks to watch out for

Speaking on India's drone industry Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "After liberalised drone policy released last year in July 2021, a lot of activities are taking place in India drone market. Now it is no more restricted to defense sector only. Now, it is seen as a useful technology for agriculture, healthcare, tourism, media and other industries. Like US, chances are high that Indian government may allow use of drone for supply-chain e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc." He said that importance of having a drone stock in one's portfolio can be understood as Adani Enterprises is going to foray into this business.

