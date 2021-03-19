The rise of the invisible hand in India’s stock markets

The rise of the invisible hand in India’s stock markets10 min read . 02:02 PM IST
- Split-second, high-precision algorithmic trading is on the rise in India. It’s controlled by a secretive community of tech and market wizards who like to lie low
MUMBAI : Hudson River Trading. Virtu Financial. Tower Research Capital. Jump Trading. Getco. Progress Apama. FlexTrade Systems.
Not many people would have heard about these firms. These are global majors doing business worth hundreds of millions of dollars in India in the highly-secretive world of algorithmic trading in stock markets.
