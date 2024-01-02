The risk of a US recession has been mitigated- JP Morgan Asset Management
Outlook 2024- Taking excerpts from JP Morgan Asset Management economic outlook and market analysis, ANI highlighted that the overarching theme suggests a shift towards a soft landing rather than a recession, supported by falling US inflation and prospects for a more accommodative Fed policy
Taking excerpts from the JP Morgan Asset Management 2024 economic outlook and market analysis, news agency ANI highlighted that “The overarching theme suggests a shift towards a soft landing rather than a recession, supported by falling US inflation and prospects for a more accommodative Federal Reserve policy,
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started