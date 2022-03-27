The riskiest bets in the stock market are the most popular

Three of the other 10 most actively traded exchange-traded products also offer leverage or inverse exposure to the market, allowing investors to magnify their investments or bet on a fall. Assets under management in funds that provide such inverse exposure to stocks have jumped to $11.5 billion this year, up 42% from last year and the highest level since 2011, according to Morningstar Direct data as of the end of February. Assets in leveraged stock funds overall have ticked down from last year but remain near the highest levels of the past decade.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}