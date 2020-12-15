The Robinhood investors in India had a great year

Aggregate data shows India’s Robinhood investors to be contrarians. They focused on stocks during the lockdown in the first quarter of 2020 and were rewarded handsomely by the rally that followed as the economy opened up and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) returned to India. This suggests that such investors do not always come in at the top of a bull market but buy when there are dips and sell when markets reach new highs. On the flip side, companies whose stock prices fell sharply in the past 1-2 years have seen huge retail accumulation of stocks. Only time will tell if these were sound contrarian moves.