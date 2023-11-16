Markets
The rupee, its fall, slight recovery and what the RBI did
Summary
- Mint explains the reasons behind the rupee’s slide in the recent past and gives a peek into the future
On 10 November, India’s currency touched an all-time low of ₹83.5 against the dollar. It has now recovered a little, closing at ₹83.1 on 15 November. Mint explains the reasons behind the rupee’s slide in the recent past and gives a peek into the future.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more