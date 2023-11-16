The rupee, its fall, slight recovery and what the RBI did

By how much has the rupee depreciated?

On 3 January 2022, one dollar was worth ₹74.3. On 15 November, it was worth ₹83.1, implying that the rupee has lost close to 12% against the dollar. This fall in value hasn’t been linear and the value of the rupee against the dollar has moved up and down during the period, as is the case with any currency which is on a largely flexible exchange rate system. Of course, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market—as it most probably did on 10 November and has possibly done since then too. The intervention is to ensure that the value of the rupee doesn’t fall too quickly.

