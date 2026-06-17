The Sameer Gehlaut effect? Why multibagger stock Indiabulls share price has rallied 145% in 3 months

Few comeback stories in India's corporate sector have attracted as much attention this year as the revival of Indiabulls Limited and the return of founder Sameer Gehlaut to the centre of the group's fortunes.

The renewed optimism has been reflected in the stock price. Indiabulls shares have rallied from a 52-week low of ₹8.93 on 25 February, 2026, to a 52-week high of ₹25.50 on 10 June, 2026, representing an 185% surge. Moreover, the multibagger stock has gained 145% in the last three months alone and 25% in the past 1 month.

The rally is being driven by a combination of corporate restructuring, improving financial performance, fresh capital infusion and growing confidence in the company's real estate-led growth strategy.

The restructuring that changed everything The biggest turning point came with the completion of a large corporate restructuring exercise.

A composite scheme approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2025 led to the consolidation of 17 group entities into a single listed company. Yaari Digital Integrated Services, Dhani Services, Indiabulls Enterprises and several other entities were merged into one listed vehicle, which was renamed Indiabulls Limited in October 2025.

The restructuring simplified a complex corporate structure that had evolved over the years and created a single platform focused primarily on real estate and financial services.

Importantly, it also marked Sameer Gehlaut's return as the key promoter. The promoter group's stake increased from 27.46% before the merger to 32.89% after allotments completed in November 2025. On full conversion of the recently announced warrant issue, promoter ownership is expected to rise to nearly 45%.

For investors, rising promoter ownership is often viewed as a signal of confidence in the company's future prospects.

From losses to profits The company's financial performance has also undergone a dramatic turnaround.

Indiabulls reported FY26 revenue of ₹880.78 crore, up 63% from ₹539.95 crore in FY25. More significantly, the company posted a profit after tax of ₹346.13 crore in FY26 compared with a loss of ₹272.73 crore in the previous financial year.

The momentum accelerated in the March quarter. Q4 FY26 profit stood at ₹194.26 crore against a loss of ₹164.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The real estate business alone generated profit before tax of ₹143 crore during the quarter.

Operationally, the company recorded sales bookings of ₹2,752 crore during FY26, covering 909 units and 21.6 lakh square feet of area, providing visibility for future revenue recognition.

The ₹ 21,000 crore real estate opportunity A major part of the market's optimism stems from the company's real estate pipeline.

Indiabulls has a development pipeline with a gross development value (GDV) exceeding ₹21,000 crore and more than 1.1 crore square feet of sellable area spread across Gurugram, Mumbai and Ludhiana. Management has indicated that the real estate business could contribute nearly 80% of group profits.

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The portfolio includes ongoing projects such as IB Heights and IB Estate & Club in Gurugram, along with a commercial joint venture signed in May 2026 with an estimated GDV of ₹600 crore. Additional launches are planned across Mumbai, Ludhiana and the National Capital Region.

₹ 1,000 crore capital raise strengthens confidence Another key catalyst has been the company's proposed ₹1,000.07 crore preferential warrant issue.

The issue involves 51.55 crore warrants priced at ₹19.40 each. Promoter-group entities Phanes Limited and Hermes Limited together account for 71% of the warrant subscription. Full conversion of the warrants could lift promoter ownership from 32.89% to around 45%.