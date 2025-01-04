The secret to one of Europe’s best-performing stockmarkets

By far the biggest factor in the DAX’s outperformance, though, is the presence of one superstar firm: SAP. The software company’s share price surged by 70% in 2024 owing to strong investor appetite for its AI offerings and partnerships with Microsoft, Meta and Nvidia. By pushing customers to its cloud platform and integrating AI tools into its software, the firm distinguished itself from rivals such as Salesforce and Oracle. An impressive two-thirds of the DAX’s gains last year can be attributed to SAP alone.