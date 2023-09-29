The short-term market outlook hazy; how should retail investors play in this market?
Nifty 50 and Sensex are set to end September with a 2 per cent gain; the short-term outlook remains hazy with concerns over rates and global economic growth.
Nifty 50 and Sensex look set to end September with a decent gain of about 2 per cent each. Nifty 50 rose almost by a per cent in intraday trade on Friday (September 29) on across-the-board buying. Metal, pharma, oil and gas and banking stocks led the gains.
