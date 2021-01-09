Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >The ‘small-cap effect’ isn’t dead, after all
The small-cap effect refers to the long-term tendency of small-capitalization stocks to outperform the large-caps

The ‘small-cap effect’ isn’t dead, after all

4 min read . 02:49 PM IST Mark Hulbert , The Wall Street Journal

New research finds that the tendency of small-cap stocks to outperform large-caps over time still exists, but almost exclusively within the S&P 500

Contrary to reports in recent years that the small-cap effect has disappeared, it’s actually alive and well. We’ve just been looking for it in all the wrong places.

The small-cap effect refers to the long-term tendency of small-capitalization stocks to outperform the large-caps. Since the mid-1920s, according to data from Dartmouth finance professor Kenneth French, the 10% of stocks with the smallest market caps have beaten the largest 10% of stocks by an annualized margin of 2.4 percentage points.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.