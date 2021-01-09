The ‘small-cap effect’ isn’t dead, after all

The ‘small-cap effect’ isn’t dead, after all4 min read . 02:49 PM IST
New research finds that the tendency of small-cap stocks to outperform large-caps over time still exists, but almost exclusively within the S&P 500
Contrary to reports in recent years that the small-cap effect has disappeared, it’s actually alive and well. We’ve just been looking for it in all the wrong places.
The small-cap effect refers to the long-term tendency of small-capitalization stocks to outperform the large-caps. Since the mid-1920s, according to data from Dartmouth finance professor Kenneth French, the 10% of stocks with the smallest market caps have beaten the largest 10% of stocks by an annualized margin of 2.4 percentage points.
