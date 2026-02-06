The software apocalypse will be a buying opportunity—eventually
The tech stock panic stems from a misunderstanding about AI models like Claude ChatGPT. It’s making for some very cheap stocks.
On Tuesday, the roof caved in on software, media, and information company stocks like Salesforce, Reddit and Thomson Reuters. The proximate cause was the introduction of the latest artificial-intelligence tools from start-up Anthropic, which much of the market interpreted as an existential threat to any company that doesn’t make physical goods.