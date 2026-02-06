The software apocalypse will be a buying opportunity—eventually

All of the AI worries stem from a misunderstanding about how large-language models like Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT actually work. These are advanced probability machines that make guesses at writing sentences one word at a time, based on the human language in its training data. In the end, it’s just trying to sound like the humans in its training data, be it a renowned physicist or a social media troll. It’s so good at mimicking humans, that we assign words like “reasoning" and “feeling" to them even though these probability machines do nothing of the sort.