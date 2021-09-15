The SPAC bubble is burst. It may be time to invest

Part of the problem is that officials are becoming warier. Space venture Momentus recently raised less than half the cash it wanted after having to settle charges for misleading investors. Likewise, Mr. Ackman’s plans to buy Universal Music fell through due to regulatory scrutiny, and he currently wants to dissolve his $4 billion SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine. Its shares are now trading at $19.7, below the $20 a share that investors initially paid. Worse off are those who bought near the $34.1 peak in February.