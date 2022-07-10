The stock market faces next test as inflation looms over earnings season4 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 05:15 PM IST
Quarterly reports begin this week with financial companies; some investors see corporate-profit forecasts as too optimistic
Quarterly reports begin this week with financial companies; some investors see corporate-profit forecasts as too optimistic
Investors expect concerns about hot inflation and strapped consumers to dominate the corporate-earnings season that kicks off this week, creating winners and losers in the battered stock market.