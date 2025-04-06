The stock market had its worst week since the pandemic. Keep hope alive.

But markets do at least seem to appreciate the danger they are in, especially if a recession occurs. Whether one can be avoided is the key to determining whether this is a short-lived selloff or a rout that takes the market deep into bear territory. Since 1950, there have been 56 pullbacks of 10% or more. Twelve months after those corrections, stocks were higher 49 times. Of the seven times they failed to rebound, six of them came during a recession, according to Truist Advisory Services.