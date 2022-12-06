The stock market has been full of drama in 2022, and it’s masking investing opportunities

This dichotomy between investor perceptions and management’s reality is a great reminder that stock prices are much more volatile than the asset values that underpin them. While guessing the direction of tomorrow’s stock prices has a large and vocal audience, focusing on the next five to 10 years, not the next five to 10 months, is more productive and likely more profitable. Much has been written on the ineffectiveness of market timing and the futility of forecasting economic phenomena, but predicting the market still captures Wall Street’s imagination. It also heightens hysteria. These emotional responses drive the volatility that creates the biggest opportunities—like the depths of the 2008-09 financial crisis, the peak pandemic fears in 2020 and today’s macroeconomic driven dislocations. While today’s market storm intensifies and wanes depending on the day’s news, the unemotional investor who has the self-restraint needed to drown out the noise and bear near-term pain stands to reap significant long-term gains.

