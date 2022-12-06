The stock market has been full of drama in 2022, and it’s masking investing opportunities
- Patient investors can see patterns common to previous traumatic markets, and be rewarded for doing so
There has been no shortage of market drama this year. Real pain has been inflicted. Pessimism is proliferating. Uncertainty abounds. The breathtaking returns fueled by post-Covid enthusiasm have been drained from stocks as a bear market has taken hold.
The drama is understandable. Instability grips the world as the pandemic lingers, inflation swells, violence against Ukraine rages, an energy crisis looms and China shelters. The supply-chain bottlenecks that were expected to have straightened themselves out remain entangled. U.S. consumers are still buying, but their confidence is falling, as prices and escalating wages remain largely unaffected by the interest-rate increases meant to contain them. Corporate earnings expectations are beginning the painful reset to reflect today’s economic reality.
Meanwhile, most U.S. executives have little to no experience managing inflation, which has been subdued for 40 years. Even the Federal Reserve is new to this challenge. Despite the Fed’s intensifying policy efforts, inflation is hard to tame with quick fixes. Plus, the Fed hasn’t practiced many “perfect landings" when it comes to managing money supply.
And yet…all isn’t lost. There are reasons for optimism. At the top of the list is the fact that much of the bad news is out and probably priced into the stock market already. Looking forward, there may be more shoes to drop and markets can fall further. Still, our 40 years of patient investing during traumatic environments spanning the crash of 1987, the dot-com era, the global financial crisis, the U.S. debt downgrade and the Covid plunge have generated some clear patterns. There are common themes to bear markets that, instead of flashing warning signs, can signal buying opportunities.
First, everything goes bad all at once. There is an adage that the only thing that goes up in bear markets is correlations. To that point, with Russia’s war of aggression stifling supply, energy is the only S&P 500 sector posting positive returns this year. Meanwhile, large-cap and small-cap stocks have suffered similarly—as have the U.S. and international indexes. Contrary to the widely held views that fixed-income prices hold up better in tough environments, bonds have been decimated by rising interest rates. While hard to believe, the 10-year Treasury note has clocked its worst performance in 234 years. As a result, the classic 60/40 stock/bond retirement portfolio has done very little to insulate on the downside. Perhaps Shakespeare’s Claudius said it best: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, but in battalions."
Second, everyone agrees but nobody knows. Widespread consensus must always be taken with a grain of salt (most recently, see the Republican red wave that didn’t materialize in the midterm elections). Although widely anticipated, the pandemic-induced slowdown that was declared in 2020 defied all expectations by lasting just a couple of months—well short of the two quarters of negative growth normally associated with recessions. Our most recent substantive recession was 15 years ago—triggered by the global financial crisis. It lasted 517 days, earning the label the Great Recession because of its severity and length.
These days, the recession guessing game has become a Wall Street pastime—heightening uncertainty and fanning market flames. The Wall Street Journal reports that “90% of investors expect the U.S. to enter a recession before the end of 2023." While the market is busy pricing in worst-case scenarios, company management teams tell us they are bracing for an economic storm that may or may not come.
Once again: Everybody agrees but nobody knows.
Third, all the bubbles burst. Crypto, SPACs, NFTs and growth stocks have all been decimated as changing risk preferences have reined in speculation. Per usual, securities that were hyped, overbought and overvalued have been reassessed and brutally repriced. Just months ago, the 2022 Super Bowl was jokingly dubbed the Crypto Bowl because of the prevalence of expensive cryptocurrency-company ads. This was an exact replay of the ’90s dot-com debacle. And now in a spectacular fall, the FTX crypto exchange—one of the Super Bowl’s biggest ad spenders—has filed for bankruptcy as crypto stocks have shed nearly two-thirds of their value.
Meanwhile, as of early November, a handful of tech giants had lost a combined $3.4 trillion in market value since the start of the year—including a $1 trillion drop in just one week! One might say the market was de-FAANGed as Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet have fallen back to earth after their extended stay in the stratosphere. We always believed inflation would act as gravity for these market darlings.
Sure, some of today’s growth stocks are great businesses, but they were priced for near-perfection and an assumption that a low-interest-rate environment would last forever. As the legendary Artist Formerly Known as Prince once sang, “Forever is a mighty long time." When the stock formerly known as Facebook, now Meta Platforms, plummeted 26% in a single day back in February, its market capitalization fell more than $230 billion in what is now considered the biggest wipeout in stock-market history. Worth over $1 trillion last year, Meta is worth about $327 billion today. Although investors have paid a dear price for this tech wreck, some sanity has been returned to the market.
Wall Street becomes obsessed with the short term. In a bit of a head-scratcher, market pundits work to dissect daily—and even hourly—share-price moves, while corporate leaders admit their lack of shorter-term visibility.
This dichotomy between investor perceptions and management’s reality is a great reminder that stock prices are much more volatile than the asset values that underpin them. While guessing the direction of tomorrow’s stock prices has a large and vocal audience, focusing on the next five to 10 years, not the next five to 10 months, is more productive and likely more profitable. Much has been written on the ineffectiveness of market timing and the futility of forecasting economic phenomena, but predicting the market still captures Wall Street’s imagination. It also heightens hysteria. These emotional responses drive the volatility that creates the biggest opportunities—like the depths of the 2008-09 financial crisis, the peak pandemic fears in 2020 and today’s macroeconomic driven dislocations. While today’s market storm intensifies and wanes depending on the day’s news, the unemotional investor who has the self-restraint needed to drown out the noise and bear near-term pain stands to reap significant long-term gains.
The market bottoms. Of course, there is always the possibility the U.S. economy may enter recession territory. And yet, we view the probability of the most severe “hard landing," or a deep recession such as 2007-09, to be less likely. U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter. Meanwhile, our financial system is in vastly better shape than during prior economic downturns. Strong corporate and consumer balance sheets are helping to buffer economic weakness. Unemployment remains near historic lows. American consumers are flush with more than $1 trillion of stimulus-derived savings, as well as their lowest household debt relative to gross domestic product in two decades. While inflation for goods and services will eventually moderate, wages are unlikely to fall in tandem, leaving the consumer with more buying power.
We believe the best indicator of future stock returns is the price an investor pays for shares. As index earnings multiples have generally fallen below their 25-year averages, this bear market is serving up great opportunities to load up on wonderful businesses at bargain prices. This bodes well for the value stocks that were trounced by their low-interest-rate-loving, growth-stock cousins over the past 10 years, despite beating growth for every decade from 1926 through 2010. Once valuations stabilize, patient investors will be rewarded as the bulls charge forward once again.
