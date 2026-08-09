The stock market is finally rising again—and it’s getting cheaper, too

To some, the earnings themselves are so far above trend that they distort short-term valuations. David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research notes that Robert Shiller’s CAPE multiple—a measure that compares the current S&P 500 price to earnings from the past 10 years—is at levels not seen since the dot-com bubble. But what the disparity between the forward P/E ratio and the CAPE ratio tells us is that companies are expected to make a heck of a lot more money in the next year than they’ve made in the past decade, raising the question: Should we really be concerned about the amount of money made in a pre-Billie Eilish world?