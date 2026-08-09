The stock market is finally rising again—and it’s getting cheaper, too

American shoppers are struggling. They have to cope with the frustration of higher prices brought by inflation. They suffer the indignity of shrinkflation when they pay the same price for less product. And they must endure the humiliation of the particularly insidious “skimpflation,” when manufacturers stint on costly ingredients, such as the chocolate and peanut butter in a peanut butter cup, and replace them with fillers like “chocolate candy” and “peanut butter cream.”