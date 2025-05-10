“He’s going to need to show hundreds of billions of offsetting revenues," said Mikkelsen, adding tariffs of 25% could generate that. The president’s other goal is to rebuild U.S. manufacturing. “It can’t be just 10% tariffs because that is not going to drive a lot of companies to set up in the U.S. I think the markets are probably on average expecting 10%, which is one of the reasons I think this is the calm before the storm."