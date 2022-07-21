The stock market is on sale. That doesn’t make it cheap4 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 05:08 PM IST
Valuations have plummeted at a record rate, but that’s before Wall Street has taken account of a slowing profit growth
The valuation of the U.S. stock market has fallen faster than in the aftermath of the dot-com crash, recording the biggest six, 12 and 18-month drops since data on price-to-forward-earnings ratios began in 1985. That should be only a slight consolation to investors.