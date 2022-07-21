The stock market is on sale. That doesn’t make it cheap

Here we come to the bad news. Wall Street has only just begun to worry that earnings might fall too. Even as valuations were dropping, analysts continued to upgrade their forecasts for profits for most of the year—until a few weeks ago. Now forecasts are being slashed, and investors are increasingly convinced that a recession is on the way, which would crush earnings. Analysts shifted rapidly: In late May upgrades still outnumbered downgrades, but so far this month downgrades outnumber upgrades by two to one.

