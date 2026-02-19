The stock market is too confident. That’s a risk.
Summary
A BofA survey suggests global investor sentiment is the most bullish since June 2021. Equity funds’ holdings of cash are unusually low.
Investors have bought up a ton of stock in the face of considerable risks. This is a common occurrence, but it does create the potential for a market decline.
