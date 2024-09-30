The stock market isn’t all about AI anymore

Fatigue among the big tech stocks tends to weigh on the S&P 500, which gives greater influence to companies with large market values. But gains by a wide range of other stocks helped push major indexes higher. The U.S. large-cap benchmark has advanced 5.1% for the quarter, bringing its 2024 gains to 20%. That puts it on pace for its best performance in the first three quarters of a year since 1997, according to Dow Jones Market Data.