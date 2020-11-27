The stock market keeps rising, but millennials aren’t reaping the benefits

The stock market keeps rising, but millennials aren’t reaping the benefits5 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Many young investors, wary of bear markets, have focused on paying off debt and saving instead
Many millennials, having suffered through two nasty bear markets in the first years of their working lives, are missing out on some of the gains from the rally that brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 30,000.
The stock market’s surge in the midst of the pandemic has given investors confidence and helped businesses raise capital. It has also come with big swings, including one of the worst selloffs in history followed by one of the fastest recoveries, with triple-digit point moves in the Dow commonplace.
